Downtown Longview bird swoops at passersby

If you get too close this may be in your face. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Have you ever seen Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”? That’s the first thing that comes to mind when walking through a parking lot next to Longview’s Central Fire Station downtown. Although if this was a movie, it would simply be called “The Bird.”

When you think of a swooping bird, you generally think of something like a bird of prey, not this little gal. But she nailed me the other day: Relentlessly.

“He, she, it, hit me in the shoulder,” said a fire department employee.

Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper says it’s a mockingbird.

Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary says the bird’s been around a while.

“Is it true you have an attack mockingbird to keep the media away?” I asked Johnny.

“Yes, we have a highly trained mockingbird. If Jamey Boyum comes near our building, he is trained and specifically attacks Jamey Boyum,” Zackary confirmed.

Chris teases the bird by walking around the area, and suddenly its sights are set for someone besides me. Chris says the bird is very territorial. He says that happens more in the spring.

“Their babies have hatched. The fledglings basically have come out of the nest. They’re starting to fly. Mom is very protective of her babies, as any mom is,” Chris explained.

Chris says the nest is nearby, maybe in the department’s terracotta roof, and the bird is saying:

“Hey, back off. Give us some space. You’re in our territory.

Speaking of territory, Johnny is proud of the bird claiming:

“Finally we’ve achieved it. Did you get attacked, sir?” Johnny asked me.

“I did indeed get attacked, yes. It did this to me,” I said thumping Johnny in the chest with my microphone.

Johnny was the first LFD employee to be swooped, but he knows it’s because of the family flock.

“We still get attacked, but we’re starting to laugh about it a little bit more,” Johnny added.

And Chris, he seems to revel being in the presence of the angry bird. But, you know, I don’t remember my mom doing anything like this.

Kemper says the mockingbird probably won’t hurt anyone, and points out more people may be hurt taking a fall when trying to run from the bird.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.