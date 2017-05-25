Buckner seniors place flags on veterans' graves

Some East Texas senior citizens took time to memorialize veterans by placing flags on their graves.



Residents of Buckner-Westminster senior living community turned out to Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Longview. They placed an American flag on each veteran's grave.



For the seniors, many of whom lived through World War II and had family members fight in it, they felt the effort was their duty.



"My husband was working in the oilfield and when Pearl Harbor was bombed, he and two buddies torn out to Tyler to go an whoop them. He ended up joining

the Navy See-Bee's." says Buckner resident Eunice Nettles.



Several of the Buckner residents who came out to place the flags were veterans, themselves.



