Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve May 25-May 31

The Salvation Army

Have you ever wondered what happens Behind The Red Shield? We offer a tour of our facilities every 4th Thursday of the month. Bring your family, organization or church group. Call and schedule your tour today! We provide a light lunch. We have several volunteer opportunities available: Front desk, food pantry, soup kitchen and our family store. Information: Cindy Bell @ 903-570-9879 or cindy.bell@uss.salvationarmy.org

Hospice of East Texas –

Like to talk on the phone? Volunteers are needed for our “Check-In” program. You will work to make proactive “check-in” calls to families and identify any needs they may have for medicine, supplies and verify equipment is working properly. Just a an hour of your time can make a real difference. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org or call Kim Reel at 903-266-3496 for more information.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

Is looking for volunteers to answer phone and do data entry. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or director@northtylerday.org

Heart to Heart Hospice

Our mission is to provide quality care and support to our patients and families during their final days of life. Do you enjoy visiting with the elderly? Do you enjoy administrative work? We have a spot for you! Call Carrie Blackwell for more information 903-593-6619

PATH

People Attempting To Help is a nonprofit organization seeking compassionate people to volunteer in the food pantry, reception and casework. PATH is open Monday through Thursday from 8am until 6pm. Contact Jessica at 903-617-2821 or Jessica_halifax@pathhelps.org to learn more.

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Thursday, June 15 from 11 am-1 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

East Texas Medical Center

ETMC Tyler Volunteers is - looking for energetic adults to escort patients from one department to the next. Must be able to walk, push a patient in a wheelchair and make the patients and their families feel at ease as they are going through tests, screenings, procedures and waiting. Volunteer one 4-hour shift per week, this is Monday - Friday only, typical shifts are 8 AM to noon or noon to 4 PM. Get your walking exercise done while you enjoy helping patients in a health care environment. Information: Joyce Brown, jbbrown@etmc.org, 903-531-8199, www.etmc.org/volunteer.

Alzheimer’s Alliance

The programs and services available at the Alzheimer's Alliance would not be possible without our outstanding volunteers! By volunteering at the Alliance, you are investing in the families, friends, and neighbors right here in our community touched by Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Volunteer opportunities available include: Day Club Friend, Project Lifesaver, Office Support and Event/Outreach Volunteer. To volunteer, please contact Joyce Allen 903-509-8323 or visit www.alzalliance.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is looking for volunteers to help with reception duties at the front desk and driving. Information: Summer Tillson at 903.590.4329 or stillson@tylerlighthouse.org



