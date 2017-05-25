Students create swim lesson initiative in memory of young Palestine drowning victims

Four children who died during Palestine flooding last April has touched the heart of two high school students.The teenagers have created the Palestine Swim Initiative, an effort to ensure swim lessons are an option for every child in Palestine.



The shoes of 9-year-old Venetia Asberry, 8-year-old Devonte Asberry, 7-year-old Von Anthony Johnson Jr., and 6-year-old Jamonicka Johnson still hang on the power line in front of the Palestine home where they died last year in flood waters.



"It brought the whole community closer...and the neighborhood," said resident Garland Wilson.



Neighbors said the children's grandmother Lenda Asberry died trying to save her grandchildren, who couldn't swim.



"When I found out these kids didn't know how to swim and they were about at the age when I was just loving the water, it touched my heart and it kind of broke it," said Serena Coker, PSI Founder/Director.



That prompted the Palestine High School junior and YMCA lifeguard to take action. She partnered with her friend Chenoa Logan-Mason to create the Palestine Swim Initiative. The goal of the program is to give children the tools they need to survive if faced with flood waters.



"Getting comfortable in the water. Then you learn how to float, and then you learn how to kick, and then you learn how to use your arms," Coker said.



Logan-Mason said for some families, not swimming is not a part of their culture and others can't afford to learn.



"I myself don't know how to swim, and I knew there were some students in high school who didn't know how to swim,” Logan-Mason said.



Their goal is to raise $30,000 that would cover the cost of 400 swimming lessons at the Palestine YMCA. So far they've raised $20,000.The Aquatic Center in Palestine will open this Saturday and swimming lessons start next week. So far, 125 kids have signed up.



