13th Heroes Flight: Veterans head to D.C. on Memorial Day

A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday to tour various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Company and Super 1 Foods. Three-hundred ninety-three veterans will have visited Washington D.C., thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight, at the conclusion of this tour.

Veterans attending this year’s Heroes Flight tour:

Veterans from Tyler:

Glen Uzzel, Army, Sergeant, South Pacific. Bronze Metal.

Jack Waren, Navy, Seebees- Heavy equipment operator Okinawa, Philippines, Saipan

Jim Magness, Navy, Lieutenant

Jodie Fulton, Navy

Joe McGraw, Army, Staff Sergeant

R.D. Lewis, Marines, Staff Sergeant. Transportation loading equipment

RK Walters, Coast Guard, Gunner

Russell VanMatre, Army, 2nd Infantry Division. Normandy, N. France, Rhineland and Central Europe

Wayne Luther, Navy

Veterans from Shreveport:

Bill Howard, Army, Staff Sergeant, joined General Pattons Headquarters in Knutsford England. Received five battle stars, including battle of the bulge

Bud Tucker, Navy

CJ Hamaker, Army

Cleauthor Sanders, Marines, Corporal-South Pacific, Sipain

Cliff Birchfield, Army, Major, Air Craft Mechanic and Korean War Veteran, and Vietnam- 33 years total service

Elmer Carr, Navy, USS Maryland as 20 mm gunner

Jim Holdcroft, Navy, D-Day, 9th wave delivering troops on LCT to Omaha Beach

Joe Mcdoniel, Navy, USS Missouri, Iwo Jima, Okinawa

John Reis, Navy, First Class Metal Smith- Netherland West Indies and Philippine Islands.

John Roberts, Coast Guard, Stewarts Mate 2nd Class- injured on D-Day while serving on LCI I91. After dropping 1st load and returning to beach with 2nd load, they were on a sandbar. Lost leg when a shell exploded.

Mary Melson, Navy, Taught Pilots instrument landing and blind flying or landing

Olan Wise, Air Force, Corporal, Cook Utah, Guam

Ray Urban, Marines, Master Sergeant WWII and Korean, Bouganinville

Thurman Smith, Navy, WWII and Korean

Agenda:

While in Washington D.C. the Veterans will visit the Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 30. There they will get to witness the Changing of the Guard. Also on Tuesday, the Veterans will visit the US Marines Memorial, WWII Memorial, Korean, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials, as well as the FDR and MLK Memorials. The Veterans will also get a tour of the Capitol building and the Knights of Columbus State Council building.

On Wednesday, the Veterans will tour the Air and Space Museum near Dulles before heading home. The Veterans are expected to arrive in Shreveport at 4:30 p.m. and will arrive in Tyler, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 6 p.m.

