Longview woman arrested for theft, assault of public servant

Kilgore Police say that a woman was caught shoplifting in a store, and then assaulted officers who responded to the scene.



Megan Elizabeth Curl, 19, was caught shoplifting in Kilgore's Walmart, police say. According to Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter, when Curl realized that she was getting arrested, she spit on the officers, resisted arrest, and attempted to injure a firefighter.



She has been charged with theft of property, resisting arrest, search or transport, five counts of assault of a public servant, and five counts of harassment of a public servant

She is being held on a total of $81,000 in bonds, according to jail records.



