Secret Service to investigate Smith County counterfeit ring

This gas station where Highway 110 intersects I-20 was hit with several counterfeit bills. (Source: KLTV)

When checking bills, look for a water mark and a security thread in the bill. (Source: KLTV)

It was in early May that the Smith County Sheriff's Office learned of several counterfeit bills used at a Lindale gas station.

After the fake $50 bills were collected and put into evidence, the United States Secret Service came in to lead the investigation.

"There's possibly a group of individuals who are passing these bills," Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Darrell Coslin said.

He says the potential ring isn't wide spread, but that businesses should be on the lookout for fake currency trying to make its way into their cash registers.

Investigators are looking for a female suspect and a white sedan. The pictures published in the left column of this article are from security cameras at the gas station, and Coslin says they're the best images they have to work with.

"We know the group has reached out to at least one cashier," to start working with them, Coslin said.

The Sheriff's Department believes part of the plan is to bribe cashiers into taking bills they know are counterfeit.

As for confirming if large denomination bills are real, there are two easy catchalls. Hold the bill up to a light source and check for a water mark and a security thread.

"The security thread also lights up when the bill is placed under a UV light," Coslin said.

The bills passed off at the gas station held up against a counterfeit pen test. Coslin says this is because whoever printed the bills was able to wash off the printing residuals the pen detects.

The gas station declined to comment about the incident. If you have any tips, you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

