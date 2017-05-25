Police confirm minor injuries after driver crashes into Lindale post office

Two people inside the Lindale post office received minor injuries, according to Police, after a vehicle crashed into the building.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at the post office location, at Cooper and Main Streets.

According to the Lindale Police Department, an elderly woman drove into a building. Officials on scene say the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the building. She was treated at the scene.

Officials say the damage is structural and that everyone will still get their mail on time.

The incident is being investigated as an accident.

