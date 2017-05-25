Armour-Eckrich Meats rep says recall does not impact retail customers

A representative for Armour-Eckrich Meats reached out to KLTV this afternoon in regards to the recall the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

Wednesday, the USDA released a statement saying that the company is recalling more than 90 thousand pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.

The representative for Armour-Eckrich Meats tells KLTV the recall does not impact retail customers, as the product was never sold in retail stores. The rep went on to say that the company made a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Eckrich Cheddar Smoky-y smoked sausage products sold to their foodservice customers only.

According to an official statement from the company, Armour-Eckrich initiated this recall following a single customer report of a trace amount of small metal pieces within the product. There have been no reports of injury or illness.

The product listed on the statement is Food Service Eckrich Cheddar Smok-y, Case SKU # 27815-17984, Use by date 08/17/17, Lot Code # 1008081717

The company says they are confident that this was an isolated incident and did not impact any other foodservice items and no retail products were affected.

Armour-Eckrich is asking that any foodservice customer who purchased the affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund or product replacement.

"We realize our customers put their trust in Armour-Eckrich. We understand that the safety and quality of our foods is fundamental to our success as a company. That’s why we are continuing to actively take steps to reduce the potential for similar risks in the future."

