Longview police: 1 dead in motorcycle crash, wreck under investigation

A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital Thursday after a collision in Longview has died, police say.

At about 12:51 p.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of West Loop 281, at Ray Street, near Kelly Tractor, in response to a crash involving a motorcyclist, identified as Charles Tems, Jr., 40, and a truck hauling a trailer.

According to Longview Police Department Sgt. Shane McCarter, Tems, a Gladewater resident, was traveling westbound on Loop 281 when he hit the side of the truck. The truck was making a lefthand turn from the center lane of West Loop 281 to go north on Ray Street, police say. McCarter says Tems was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The truck driver was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.

Accident with injuries reported 5000 Blk W Loop 281 in front of Kelly Tractor. Roadway will be closed, find alternate routes — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) May 25, 2017

