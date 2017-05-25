Agency offers long-term care to those impacted by tornadoes

An East Texas agency is offering long-term care to those who have been affected by tornadoes.

According to Kathy Shieldes Harry, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler will be offering recovery assistance to the many tornado victims, especially to those in the Canton, Emory, and Fruitvale areas.

Aid will be available from May 30-June 30 at St. Therese Church and Parish Hall in Canton. One may make an appointment or visit on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM.

For more information, call (972) 246-6011.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.