Smith County grand jury returns indictments

An East Texas man has been indicted after he allegedly assaulted a police officer. 

Deaveron Dean, 25, of Tyler, has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury. 

His charges include aggravated assault against public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest. 

Tyler PD arrested Dean on April 15, 2017. 

Suspect arrested after attempting to run over police officer in Tyler.

