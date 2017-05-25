Longview Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole vehicle outside gas station

Longview Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle outside a convenience store.

It happened on April 22 at Gill Food Mart, on 451 S. High Street.

According to police, the suspect is a heavy set, white male, approximately 30 years old, with brown hair.

Police have released surveillance photos from inside the store, in hopes someone will recognize the man.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2001 4-door Cadillac Deville with Texas license plate number JMX0195.

If anyone has any information in regards to the individual, you're asked to contact Detective Fred Runnels (903) 237-1146 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.