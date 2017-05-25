Smith County officials warn merchants about counterfeit money ring

From the Smith County Sheriff's office:

On Friday, May 9, 2017, Smith County Deputies responded to a call regarding suspects passing counterfeit money. The call was in the 14700 block of Hwy 110 North.

The complainant stated that suspects passed at least three counterfeit fifty dollar bills. The money was checked by using a counterfeit pen, but the pen did not detect the counterfeit money.

It is believed that the suspects are trying to recruit employees to assist them with their attempts to pass the counterfeit money.

Merchants are advised to be aware of this scam, and to instruct employees on procedures for verifying the currency that they are processing.

The photograph is of a female suspect who may be involved in the scam. Anyone having information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Partlow with the Smith County sheriff’s Office, (903) 521-2971.

This offense is currently being investigated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Secret Service.

