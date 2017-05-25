Robert E Lee head football coach resigns

The Tyler Independent School District has confirmed Robert E. Lee High School's head football coach has resigned.

Clayton George was announced to be the new head football coach for the school on December 14, 2015. According to TISD, after a little more than one year at the school, George has resigned from his post to spend more time with his family.

George came from Southlake Carroll where he was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Southlake Carroll won the 2002 and 2011 state championships, with George as its offensive coordinator, making an overall record of 115-21 during two separate tours and ten overall seasons.

George took over the position only a month after former head coach, Darrel Piske, resigned his duties.

According to a press release sent out by Tyler ISD Thursday, Lee administration and Tyler ISD Athletics Athletics will assign interim responsibilities to current staff and begin the search for the next head coach immediately.

" “The staff has made continuous improvement with student-athlete academic performance and character development,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “Those marks, along with marked advancements in football performance, will be primary expectations through the next coach’s tenure.”

“Our constituents believe great schools make a great community and support every aspect of what we provide for students in UIL academics, athletics, and the arts,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford added. “Energizing those activities has been a priority of this administration and we will continue to do so while attracting 6A caliber leaders for our students.”

According to the release, Lee looks for its next head coach while planning for the revitalization of school facilities as the Tyler community overhwhelmingly approved a $198 million bond election for renovations and additions for both of the district's high schools: Robert E. Lee and John Tyler.

