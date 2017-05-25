Thursday's Weather: Sunny and warm. Breezy at times. High 87

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning, but we're going to see a very quick warm-up once the sun rises! Sunny and breezy at times today. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and south winds will gust to 25-30 mph. Another Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect today. Humidity will be increasing over the next few days along with temperatures. Overnight tonight, temperatures only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few more clouds Friday and Saturday, but southwesterly winds will help warm afternoon high temperatures into the lower 90s. A slight chance for a few thunderstorms late Saturday, but better chances for rain will be along the next cold front which arrives late Sunday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of the front Sunday and continue along the front into Monday morning. Rain should begin to clear out from north to south through East Texas by midday Monday. However, rain chances will stay in the forecast through the middle of next week as the cold front looks like it could stall right over parts of Deep East Texas.

