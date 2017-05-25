Sports WebXtra: Cowboys OTAs update - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Cowboys OTAs update

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) -

When it comes to the Cowboys, there is always off-the field news to talk about. And this week, the team is actually in action for organized team activities.

On Tuesday, word came down about defensive end David Irving appealing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Wednesday afternoon, running back Ezekiel Elliott dominated headlines after being in a car accident on Sunday night. The NFL rushing champion from 2016 is being held out of the three-day session while he recovers from body and neck soreness.

Elliott however is expected to take part in OTAs next week. As for the guys in helmets, now second year quarterback Dak Prescott is excited to take on a bigger leadership role.

