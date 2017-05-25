Sports WebXtra: UT-Tyler softball ready to defend national title

It's game time for the UT-Tyler softball team. The Patriots open play at the Division III World Series Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against number one Virginia Wesleyan.

This year is a little different for head coach Mike Reed and his team because for the first time, the DIII national tournament is in Oklahoma City and on

the same field as the Division I World Series.

The Patriots are the defending national champions and apart of the eight-team field for the third consecutive year. UT-Tyler can envision how special back to back titles would be.



