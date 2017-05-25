Sports WebXtra: UT-Tyler softball ready to defend national title - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: UT-Tyler softball ready to defend national title

UT-Tyler softball opens play the World Series on Thursday. UT-Tyler softball opens play the World Series on Thursday.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

It's game time for the UT-Tyler softball team. The Patriots open play at the Division III World Series Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against number one Virginia Wesleyan.

This year is a little different for head coach Mike Reed and his team because for the first time, the DIII national tournament is in Oklahoma City and on
the same field as the Division I World Series.

The Patriots are the defending national champions and apart of the eight-team field for the third consecutive year. UT-Tyler can envision how special back to back titles would be.

