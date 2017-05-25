TJC baseball departs for World Series hoping to make history - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC baseball departs for World Series hoping to make history

TJC baseball can make history at the DIII World Series.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Each of the past three years has ended with an epic dogpile and national championship trophy for the Tyler Junior College baseball team.

Wednesday, the Apaches loaded up and headed to Greeneville, Tennessee hoping to make history and pull off a four-peat.

 TJC is apart of the eight-team Division III Junior College World Series for the fourth straight year. Not only are the Apaches the three-time defending national champions, head coach Doug Wren and company haven't lost a single game at the national tournament during this incredible run.

Knowing a huge target is on its back Tyler, who opens tourney play on Saturday, can accomplish something no other baseball program in junior college ever has by winning a fourth consecutive title.

