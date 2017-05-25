H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Wednesday

Ten high school baseball teams from our area are closing in on a trip to the state tournament. Now a couple regional semifinal matchups are all East affairs,

so while that is entertaining, a few squads will automatically be eliminated.

That was not the case Wednesday night though. From Class 4A, Gilmer took on Decatur in a one-game winner take all. The Buckeyes season comes to an end with a 2-0 loss.

In Class 3A New Diana, who is dedicating its playoff run to coach Martinez's son Sam, opened a best of three series with Whitesboro. The Eagles fall 5 to 4.

Game two is on Saturday.



