H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Wednesday

The Tyler Independent School District has confirmed Robert E. Lee High School's head football coach has resigned.More >>
Each of the past three years has ended with an epic dogpile and national championship trophy for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Wednesday, the Apaches loaded up and headed to Greeneville, Tennessee hoping to make history and pull off a four-peat.More >>
When it comes to the Cowboys, there is always off-the field news to talk about. And this week, the team is actually in action for organized team activities. On Tuesday, word came down about defensive end David Irving appealing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Wednesday afternoon, running back Ezekiel Elliott dominated headlines after being in a car accident on Sunday night.More >>
It's game time for the UT-Tyler softball team. The Patriots open play at the Division III World Series Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against number one Virginia Wesleyan. This year is a little different for head coach Mike Reed and his team because for the first time, the DIII national tournament is in Oklahoma City and on the same field as the Division I World Series.More >>
