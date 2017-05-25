H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Wednesday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

H.S. baseball regional semifinal scores from Wednesday

Regional semifinal scores from Wednesday. Regional semifinal scores from Wednesday.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Ten high school baseball teams from our area are closing in on a trip to the state tournament. Now a couple regional semifinal matchups are all East affairs,
so while that is entertaining, a few squads will automatically be eliminated.

That was not the case Wednesday night though. From Class 4A, Gilmer took on Decatur in a one-game winner take all. The Buckeyes season comes to an end with a 2-0 loss.

In Class 3A New Diana, who is dedicating its playoff run to coach Martinez's son Sam, opened a best of three series with Whitesboro. The Eagles fall 5 to 4.
Game two is on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Robert E Lee head football coach resigns

    Robert E Lee head football coach resigns

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:17 AM EDT2017-05-25 14:17:00 GMT
    (Source: KLTV Staff)(Source: KLTV Staff)

    The Tyler Independent School District has confirmed Robert E. Lee High School's head football coach has resigned. 

    More >>

    The Tyler Independent School District has confirmed Robert E. Lee High School's head football coach has resigned. 

    More >>

  • TJC baseball departs for World Series hoping to make history

    TJC baseball departs for World Series hoping to make history

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:12:01 GMT
    TJC baseball can make history at the DIII World Series.TJC baseball can make history at the DIII World Series.

    Each of the past three years has ended with an epic dogpile and national championship trophy for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Wednesday, the Apaches loaded up and headed to Greeneville, Tennessee hoping to make history and pull off a four-peat.

    More >>

    Each of the past three years has ended with an epic dogpile and national championship trophy for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Wednesday, the Apaches loaded up and headed to Greeneville, Tennessee hoping to make history and pull off a four-peat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly