City brings in consultant to fix water distribution problems

In City of Tyler Council chambers Wednesday morning, the city manager's report indicated there are plans to hire Enprotech Engineering to evaluate the situation that lead to a four-day boil water notice for part of the city.

"We're going to look at valves and pipes, and we're going to look at the standing water issue that caused this boil notice," Mayor Martin Heines said.

The city says the problem stemmed from stagnated water in part of its distribution system. According to the city, pipes that service the area where the boil water notice was issued are nearly 100 years old. Because of that, they are not hooked up on a loop.

For other parts of the city, water continually circulates, which keeps disinfectant levels at a safe rate.

City Manager Ed Broussard indicated that the engineering consultant is beginning to schedule its technicians to come in and inspect the old pipes soon, then figure out how to revamp the system in the area where the problem occurred.

