City to re-evaluate front yard fence application process

But in April, the city said they had to take it down. Now their dogs spend their day in the back yard. (Source: KLTV)

The Valle family changed the chain-link fence that was in the front yard when they moved in to a wrought iron fence. (Source: KLTV)

But in order to have level out her sloped yard, she needs to build a retaining wall with a fence on top. The finished product would look something like this. (Source: KLTV)

Marilu Prieto wants to put a fence in her front yard so her grandchildren can play. (Source: KLTV)

Tyler residents wanting to apply to add a front yard fence to their property must wait, at least for now. City Council placed a moratorium on all special use permit applications for front yard fences on Wednesday.

“The council is seeking more guidance on how they go about approving front yard fences,” Managing Director of Planning and Economic Development Director Heather Nick said.

The plan is to review the current application process and figure out how to improve it. Right now, residents must pay a $370 application fee to submit their special use permit.

“Council won’t consider any applications during this moratorium,” Nick said.

According to the City of Tyler’s website, new front yard fences cannot be taller than four feet. Once an application is submitted, the city delivers comment cards to neighbors who can return their votes in favor or against, then the request goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission for initial approval.

The commission considers public comments and then recommends to council whether to approve or deny the application. Sometimes the council approves the applications, like in Wednesday’s case with Marilu Prieto, a grandmother of two.

“They want to play and enjoy the front of the house, but it’s just not safe,” she said.

Her plan was to build a front yard fence so her two-year-old and six-year-old grandchildren could play safely there. But even though council approved her application, there’s an important point she missed in the initial filing.

“They’re not letting me do it the way I need to do,” she said.

Because when she submitted the application, she didn’t know that the height of a retaining wall would be part of the four-foot limit. If she builds a three foot retaining wall, she just has room for a one foot fence. So she’s abandoning the project.

The four-foot limit is measured from the nearest right-of-way. In Prieto’s case, it’s the sidewalk in front of her home. In the case of the Valle family, it was from the street.

Like Prieto’s yard, theirs slopes upward. But unlike Prieto, their application was denied.

“When we moved in, there was a chain link fence in our front yard,” Nelida Valle said.

And since they didn’t want that style of fence, they decided to replace it with a wrought iron fence. She says the replacement was arranged through a contractor and there were no municipal qualms when the fence was built two years ago.

But in an April council meeting, it was brought to the attention of council that the fence was there. After debate, they voted the Valle family had to tear it down.

Now, it leans temporarily against a tree in their front yard. Their two dogs that could once move about the front yard, are now confined to the back.

As for the moratorium, it was suggested and motioned by Councilwoman Linda Sellers. But the six month application hiatus doesn’t mean the city doesn’t need input.

“It’s still important for us to be aware of any requests,” Managing Director Nick said. “Input is valuable as we continue to research this and continue to consider options.”

Fences that were in place prior to the moratorium will be grandfathered in.

