Boil water notice rescinded, Tyler residents say 'it'll happen again eventually'

"We're going to look at valves and pipes, and we're going to look at the standing water issue that cause this boil notice," Mayor Martin Heines said.

After more than four days, an East Texas city has rescinded a boil water notice that covered a portion of Tyler.

Wednesday, affected residents were able to drink their water, but they say the past few days were full of frustration while seeing discolored water with sediment coming out of their faucets.

Even as the city is working to upgrade the water infrastructure, residents tell us they're worried about more boil water notices.

Arnetta Johnson, who was affected by the water issue, showed us a water bottle that contained water she says is from Friday. The water has a yellowish tint and sediment floating around in it. It is something she and others say they have been dealing with.



"I don't like having to boil water every time I want to use it," says Johnson.



Johnson lives on South Fenton Avenue. On Wednesday, there were notices on every door saying the water is safe for drinking.



Nearby, at Marcus Townsend Jr's home, he's also showing us what the water reportedly looked like Wednesday.



"This is basically what the water looked like this morning; as you can see, it still has particles and everything floating around in it."



We did an experiment. We took a water sample later in the day, and it turned out to be clear.



"There's nothing floating in this water, so I would have to say they fixed the issue," says Townsend.



It's concerning to Townsend that earlier in the week, even in a boil, the particles were still there. It’s something he wasn't going to even try drinking.



"No, no. I mean, even when we poured it into the pots and put it on the stove to boil, you can see that it was a different color," says Townsend.

Townsend Jr., who's from St. Louis and has only been in Tyler for a few months, says this is a departure.



"I'm used to just going to my faucet, getting me some water and drinking it," says Townsend Jr.



While Townsend says the city's response was adequate, he and others are worried about the future response to the problems most of us can't see.



"I feel like it'll happen again eventually, if they don't keep trying to make it better, but I feel like it'll pop up again somewhere else," says Johnson.

The City of Tyler says there are several things that could have caused the sediment. They say home owners who experienced the sediment problem will need to contact the water department so the city can see if the issue has to deal with the homeowner's pipes or the city's pipes.

