The last person injured in April 29 tornado released from hospital, clean-up efforts continue

The last person injured during the April 29 tornadoes has been released from the hospital.



Stacey Buck was released Tuesday night. Buck and her daughter were thrown 30 feet from their home when the tornado struck it. Like the Bucks, all of Van Zandt County has transitioned into long term recovery mode. Residents said they've come a long way.



“100 percent better now. The roads were blocked and everything else," said resident, James Sanders.



84-year-old James Sanders has spent weeks cleaning up around his church, as well as doing neighborhood watch patrol. He said he's seen hundreds come through and lend a hand.



"People come from all around here. If someone was working on their place, cleaning up debris, they just fell right in there helping them," Sanders said.



A long term recovery committee is now working to provide those affected by storms with help for their emotional, spiritual and physical needs.



"We want to keep people in Van Zandt County productive. We want them back healthy and we want to rebuild in a way that protects them from the next storm," said Chairperson Russell Hopkins.



Hopkins said the biggest challenge they face is the number of uninsured homeowners who lost everything. He said it could take the county anywhere from 18 months to two years to fully recover.



Case workers are set to start meeting with victims next Tuesday.



During the recovery efforts, Hopkins said they've logged 5,000 volunteers with more than 21,000 hours of service.



"It’s amazing what God has done from them. It’s just one of them things," Sanders said.



This weekend The Van Zandt County Twister Relief Concert will be held on Sunday May 28, at The Pickin' Porch Park in historic downtown Ben Wheeler.



