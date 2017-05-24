France to honor Longview WWII pilot

A World War II pilot, who is also a Longview native, is being honored for his service on missions over France.

In 1944, Army Air Corps First Lieutenant Bert Espy was killed when his plane went down at Périers, France. French officials are inviting members of Espy's family to attend a ceremony honoring his service in France.

Espy's plane crash happened just 18 days after D-Day. The French will honor his service at the site of the crash on June 24.

More remarkable that this invitation is Espy's family tree.

Espy's grandfather, O.H. Methvin, was one of the founders of the City of Longview.

"The Methvins were considered one of the founders of Longview, were very influential in bringing the railroad through Longview," says Larry Corrington of the Gregg County Historical Museum. "You know this would be a great honor for Longview."

But the French had trouble finding a surviving Espy relative in Longview.

However, the Methvins, Holloways and Espys are connected by marriage.

"My daddy's daddy married Lizzie Methvin Jr.," says Bob Holloway. "I think anybody that gave their life in World War II deserves a memorial."

Espy’s name appears on the Gregg County Veteran's Memorial. Part of Espy’s plane was recovered in France and will be the centerpiece of his memorial.

"I was just shocked. Yes, that they recovered it. Just wonderful that they did," says Shirley Holloway.

The Holloway family says it's a huge honor for the family and for Longview.

"This is part of history, and just being up there, he was a hero," Holloway says.

They say it's never too late to honor a hero and freedom.

"Freedom wouldn't be here if it weren't for them, going to France, going to Germany going to Japan. I can’t imagine anything any better," Shirley

says.

The Holloway family says if no other relatives are found, they will go to France to represent the family during Espy's honors.

