Former TX State Railroad operator owes local business more than $50k

An East Texas business owner is warning East Texans to be cautious when doing business with the Texas State Railroad.

Two restaurants in Tyler, Corner Bakery and Traditions Restaurant, provided about $100,000 worth of food and services to the railroad during their 2016 Polar Express train ride event in November and December.



Robert Owens owns the two restaurants and said, “There was not a person without a cookie or a cup of hot chocolate, so we did our job."

His contract was going smoothly, until halfway through the Polar Express payments stopped, leaving Corner Bakery and Traditions Restaurant about $50,000 in the red.



Since 2012, the Texas State Railroad has been operated by a company called Iowa Pacific.

As of this month, there is a new operator however, Iowa Pacific is still responsible for paying the over $50,000 to Corner Bakery and Traditions Restaurant.

We reached out to Iowa Pacific for a comment on this story, but they did not return our calls or emails.

"When you lose $50,000, it takes a lot of cash flow to make that back up. They owe a lot of folks a lot more than us, and we worked very hard, but I can only speak for us, and we need our $50,000," said Owens.

The Texas State Railroad's contract with Iowa Pacific expired on May 3.

The Western Group will serve as the new operator.

