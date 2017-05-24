Firefighters rescue man stuck in tree in Winona

Emergency crews rescued a man who was stuck in a tree Wednesday in Winona.

About 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Winona Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Beth Street in Winona. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, a man reported being stuck in a tall tree.

One man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Tyler Fire Marshall Paul Findley said a ladder truck from Tyler was called to assist, but was called back after the man was rescued from the tree.

It's unclear how he became stuck in the tree. Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.