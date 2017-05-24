2 Longview men plead guilty to federal drug charges

From the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

TYLER, Texas – Two Longview, Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Quintus Dewayne Shaw, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine near a playground and felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on May 23, 2017.

Jonathan Lavel Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine near a playground today before Judge Love.

According to information presented in court, on Mar. 6, 2017, Shaw and Wilson participated in the distribution of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Longview playground. On Jan. 12, 2017, during the execution of a search warrant at a Longview residence by the Gregg County C.O.D.E. Unit, Shaw possessed a firearm. Shaw and Wilson were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17, 2017, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

Under federal statutes, the defendants each face up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division, Gregg County C.O.D.E. Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby.