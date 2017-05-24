Graco recall

There is a new agency to provide long-term care to those who have been affected by tornadoes. The Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler will be offering recovery assistance to the many tornado victims.More >>
The bill Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Thursday requires principals and superintendents to report cases of teachers having inappropriate relationships with students or face a state jail felony or a fine of up to $10,000.
An East Texas man has been indicted after he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Deaveron Dean, 25, of Tyler, has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury.
Longview Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle outside a convenience store.
