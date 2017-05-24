Fire department responds after electrical fire at Dillards in Tyler

Crews responded to an electrical fire Wednesday at a Tyler store.

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to Dillards at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. According to the fire marshal's office, a caller reported flames in the upstairs part of the store and said smoke was filling the building.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they learned that the fire was caused by an overhead light that burned and caught fire. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

According to a Dillards employee, the fire occurred in the home department section of the store.

