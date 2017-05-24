East Texas community mourns loss of well-known paramedic

Funeral arrangements have been set for a well-known East Texas man who worked as a critical care paramedic for more than 25 years.

Bobby Don Shelton II, 48, of Gilmer, died Saturday, May 20, in Winnsboro.

The community in Hopkins County came together, Tuesday morning, to honor the life of Shelton with a motorcade of First Responders as tribute.

Shelton worked as a critical care paramedic for Upshur county EMS, Good Shepherd Medical center, AMR, where he was also a chaplain, Champion EMS, and Hopkins County Ems.

In Shelton's most recent position with Hopkins County EMS, he was a field training officer.

Shelton also worked for the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department in 1987. He was Assistant Chief from 1998-2000, 2002-2010, and 2014-2017. Shelton served as Fire Chief from 2000-2002 and Captain from 2011-2013. He was the Medical Officer for 15 years, and saved countless lives throughout his career.

Winnsboro Police posted to Facebook on Monday in honor of Shelton. It reads: "First responders are a unique family. We are different branches of the same tree. In each branch, we are brothers and sisters. So the different branches are so close to each other, that we are all really close. One of our branches has lost a true leader and friend. There is a great deal of pain and sadness in our family. Please pray for the personal and work family of Bobby Don Shelton. His work family is huge and I don't know of anyone that didn't love him. God speed my friend. Thank you for your huge service to Winnsboro and to Hopkins County. You are already missed sir!"

Many people in the East Texas community have sent out their thoughts via social media for Shelton and his family and have lifted them in prayers.

Shelton leaves behind six children and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, at Enon Baptist Church in Gilmer.

