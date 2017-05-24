7onScene: Tyler City Council Meeting, Wednesday

The Tyler City Council is meeting this morning.

On the agenda, a request for the council to consider approving a resolution of support of the Main Street Department's application to have the Downtown Business, Arts, and Culture District designated as a Texas Cultural District.

Also, a request is on the table for the council to conduct the second of two public hearings on the proposed annexation of 155 acres of land, at the intersection of West Cumberland Road and Old Jacksonville Highway.

