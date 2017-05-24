Boil water notice for portion of Tyler rescinded

Released by the City of Tyler:

On Friday, May 19, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers within the area bounded by Claude Street to the north, West Houston Street to the south, Vine Avenue to the east and South Peach Avenue to the west, that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 24, 2017.