Wednesday's Weather: Clearing skies, breezy and mild. Highs near 76

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A cooler than normal start with temperatures in the mid-50s this morning. Already seeing cloud cover clearing out and we'll have mostly sunny skies for much of the day today. Temperature-wise it's going to be perfect with highs only reaching the mid-70s this afternoon. We'll have to deal with the wind, though and a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued as Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph at times through the afternoon. Winds calm this evening with temperatures once again dropping into the 50s by tomorrow morning. More sunshine for your Thursday, and much warmer. High temperatures return back to normal in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy and warm for the end of the week and heading into the weekend. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be near 90 degrees. Becoming hot just in time for our next cold front. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday as the cold front moves into the area. Rain looks to end Monday morning with temperatures returning back to normal in the mid-80s for your Memorial Day afternoon.

