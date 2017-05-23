SCOTUS ruling could affect East Texas patent case flow

The wagon hub that's been on East Austin Street from years is still there today. (Source: KLTV)

The Hub Shoe Store was a Marshall staple for a century. A few years after it went out of business, a law firm restored it and moved in. (Source: Michael Smith)

Marshall's federal courthouse is in the Eastern District of Texas, where patent cases take up a large part of court dockets. (Source: KLTV)

The United States District Court’s Eastern District of Texas is a hotbed of patent infringement lawsuits, sometimes seeing more than 40 percent of the country’s cases in a single year.

It’s seen the influx since a Texas Instruments trial in the 1990’s landed the region with a reputation for getting the lawsuits finished quickly.

But after a Supreme Court decision this week, the Eastern District could see fewer of them entering its courthouses.

“This decision is going to cause the cases to drop,” Patent Litigator Michael Smith said, “but not a great deal.”

He’s speaking about the court’s decision to change how and where patent cases are tried in the United States.

With new precedent established by the final gaveling of TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC, patent litigation must now occur where a defendant is incorporated, maintains a place of business, or where the alleged infringement occurred.

“That has the effect of narrowing the potential places where someone with a patent can file suit for infringement,” Smith said.

Look at an old photo of East Austin Street in Marshall and you’ll see a wagon hub posted outside of a south-facing door. It’s still there now, but the leather shoes that once lined the shelves of The Hub Shoe Store are now replaced by Michael Smith’s leather-bound law books.

The old shoe store saw its last days in the early 2000’s, but now the office of Siebman, Burg, Phillips & Smith has taken the building that was falling into disrepair and made it new again. It’s also where Smith rents space to visiting patent attorneys as they prepare for trial.

“For those of us on the ground, it’s not that many people,” he said.

But the extra pockets that find their way into Marshall’s Federal Courthouse don’t come empty. Smith says attorneys stay in local hotels and add dollars to the town of 25,000 people.

One of those businesses is just down the street from Smith’s office. Joseph Filippazzo opened Pazzaria by Pietro’s two years ago. Since then, they’ve seen out-of-town attorneys walk in from time to time.

“Being located downtown, there's a benefit from the courthouse,” Filippazzo said.

And with estimates ranging from a 20 to 50 percent drop in patent cases, it’s still unclear how much less traffic will be moving from the courthouse into Pietro’s.

“We’re taking the wait and see approach,” Filippazzo said.

It’s the same situation for Marshall hotels. Drive south on US-59 and you’ll find potted flowers and palm trees outside the Comfort Suites. Inside is Roxana Saleh, the General Manager.

“We’re not very worried about this,” she said.

Saying that about ten percent of the hotel’s business comes from attorneys who are in town working on patent cases. Other visitors come from Interstate 20 traffic, and others from the energy sector.

“If the price of oil fell significantly, we’d be worried,” she said.

As for the current patent infringement cases pending in Marshall’s courthouse, Smith says they’re waiting in a new line.

“Every pending case is going to get looked at by parties to determine if it can still proceed in the Eastern District of Texas,” he said.

That's the next move: judges and parties must determine if they can still try the case in town. If not, begin to arrange a venue change.

