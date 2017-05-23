Fatal house fire forces an ETX high school to relocate graduation

An East Texas high school has announced it is relocating high school graduation ceremonies due to safety concerns.

The Athens High School graduation ceremony is traditionally held at the high school’s football stadium but now it will be held in Malakoff.

A fatal house fire in late April just across the street from the stadium carried debris onto the field, which led to asbestos and lead concerns.

The district hired a private company to conduct testing. Multiple samples from the field returned positive for an unsafe level of lead.



The district told us in a statement, "We're all very unhappy we won't be able to use the stadium, especially with all the improvements we've made to it in the last several months... AISD leadership is working to determine whether or not the turf will need to be replaced or another form of remediation to safely remove the lead is feasible."



Until a solution is complete, activities on the field have been relocated.

The district tells us they chose to move the graduation ceremony to Malakoff rather than hold it indoors at the high school gym because it allows graduates to have as many family members present as they would like.

