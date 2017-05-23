Tyler Mayor: 'We do not have a water quality issue'

An East Texas mayor is speaking out while a part of his city is in day four of a boil water notice.



It’s another day of more water main flushing, but according to Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, the issue is fixed. He's talking about the lower levels of the disinfectant chloramine that fell below the state minimum of 0.5 milligrams per liter.



"The water was standing in those pipes too long, and that created a residual issue," he said.



The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality analyzed samples in these areas and found that levels are back up to where they are supposed to be. TCEQ has also told us that they have an ongoing investigation of the City of Tyler’s public water system.



"If you look at the water quality today in those specific pipes, the residual is appropriate," says Heines.



Heines says a third party company will come in and take a look at the water lines in the affected part of town, but he maintains there is not a water quality issue in the city.



What's next for the city is trying to keep this current issue and others from happening.



"This is one in particular, obviously, that we have valve, pipe, water standing issues, we need to work on that,” says Heines.



They are working on figuring out what exactly is wrong by bringing a third party company, Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd, to take a look at why it happened.



The City of Tyler's water infrastructure is old, with some pieces dating as far as 1912. The mayor says that improving it will take some work.



"Right now we are spending $10 million a year, upgrading water and sewer systems," says Heines.



That in part falls back on to the community, evidenced by a water utility rate hike of 8.5% in October.

"Whatever the cost is to solve the issue, we will collectively as a community pay for that cost," says Heines.

The mayor does however say they will try to pay for the infrastructure with cash.

“We have committed to $100 million worth of programs in the next ten years that will be investment directly into pipes, valves, not only the water treatment plants which we finished…booster stations. They are expensive projects and my commitment is also to fund this with at least 2/3rds cash. I would dare to say there’s not another water utility in the state of Texas that is spending 67 percent cash on improvements,” says Heines.

The city says they are continuing the work now, so that the issues will be resolved.

"These things don't get solved in a day, it takes time to put new infrastructure on the ground, but we have the commitment in the community to do so," says Heines.



The city is continuing the work today so that the issues will be resolved. The mayor is hoping the third party company, Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd, will come in to assess the pipes this week.

The city says the next step is for TCEQ to analyze any bacteria in the system. They're hoping those results can come in Wednesday. If all goes well, the boil water notice could be lifted Wednesday morning.

He tells us that the city is fully committed to fixing its water infrastructure, but it's a move that will require some sacrifices.

