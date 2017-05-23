A view from above: Longview's new ladder truck

Looking a hundred feet fown at Longview's new ladder truck. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Equipment eventually wears out and has to be replaced, and that is exactly what the City of Longview did with an aging ladder truck.

The Longview Fire Department gave us a closer look at their new firefighting tool, from a hundred feet up.

The million-dollar truck is a new generation and it enhances:

“Either rescue, certain roof work, but it’s a unique piece of equipment that’s different than our other ladder trucks,” Longview Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary said.

The platform hangs out in front of the truck, making the drive a challenge, but it has benefits.

“It gives a stable working area for certain tasks that we can’t do with our regular stick ladder trucks,” Zackary explained.

There are all kinds of safety features, like a harness to stay attached to the platform. Captain Kolby Beckham takes me up 104 feet, but first:

“That keeps you from accidentally coming unlocked,” Beckham said.

The ladder rises surprisingly smoothly and fast. It will reach to the tenth floor of most buildings for fire access or rescue fire victims.

“They can actually go up and bring them into the platform, and then another fire fighter can go ahead and take them down the ladder portion of it or if they have to high-angle rescue where they can get up a certain amount of distance, and then other crews trained in high angle rescue and they can bring them to the platform so there’s just multiple uses for this equipment,” Zachary said.

Like using it low. It’ll get to:

“About a ninety-degree angle anywhere off the back and all the way around the side that we can get negative,” Beckham said.

So they could reach out for a water rescue.

The ladder is about 15 feet longer than their old platform truck, and firefighters say it will help save lives.

“I think I can see Mexico,” I said to Beckham.

“You should be looking that way,” Beckham pointed out.

“I always get turned around in ladder trucks,” I said.

The truck was specifically designed by the Longview Fire Department. It was built from the ground up and took three months for Pierce to put it together.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.