Cattle thief, fugitive pleads guilty, gets 10 years in prison

A Florida man, accused of stealing $1.35 million in cattle across a number of states, including Texas, has pleaded guilty and is headed to prison.

According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Ronald Ryan Shepard Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Rains County courtroom, to three counts of Theft of Livestock, third-degree felonies.

According to Sharp County Arkansas Sheriff Mark Counts, Shepard wrote hot checks in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri, scheming to steal several millions from ranchers and even school programs like 4-H and FFA.

According to TSCRA, in March of 2012, Shepard faked his own kidnapping and went on the run. Shepard was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mazatlan, Mexico, and was shipped back to federal prison in Michigan, before Sharp County Sheriff Counts extradited him to Texas.

Shepard will now serve 10 years in prison. According to TSCRA, Shepard will also have to pay court costs, attorney fees, and more than $125,000 in restitution to his victim in Texas. As a part of the plea agreement, he also agreed to pay restitution of $200,000 to a victim in Florida in lieu of extradition and criminal prosecution in that state.

