DPS: Reward offered for most wanted sex offender from Austin

Texas DPS:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Everett Cole Rainey, 25, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $2,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Rainey, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Rainey’s last known address was in Austin, and he has ties to San Marcos and San Antonio. In October 2011, Rainey was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in connection with an incident in Caldwell County in which he and four other male subjects sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at:

http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=362.

Rainey is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has tattoos on both wrists and on his chest.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $27,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.