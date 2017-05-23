Credit card-skimming suspect arrested in Sulphur Springs

A man is in the Hopkins County Jail after police discovered skimming equipment in his vehicle.

According to Sulphur Springs PD, days before the Saturday morning traffic stop, police received a tip about a suspicious vehicle.

An employee of a store saw the vehicle and informed authorities. Police said that after the traffic stop, they were able to search the vehicle. They found card skimmer equipment inside the suspect car.

The driver of the vehicle, Spall Reyes, 27, was booked on May 20 and charged with use of a criminal instrument, a third-degree felony. His bond is set at $75,000.

Sulphur Springs PD said other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

