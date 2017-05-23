Longview ISD school bus rear ended, no kids on board - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview ISD school bus rear ended, no kids on board

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

No children were injured Tuesday afternoon, after a Longview ISD school bus was rear-ended.

It happened at the intersection of High Street and South Street. 

Longview Police confirm that no kids were on board at the time and nobody was injured.

