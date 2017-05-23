Severe weather watches issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather watches for several East Texas counties.

At 4:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkhart, or 10 miles south of Palestine, moving east at 45 mph. Quarter size hail and damage to vehicles is possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 5:00 p.m.: Anderson

The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m.: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Harris, Henderson, Madison, Navarro, Polk, Smith, Travis, Trinity and Wood

This story will update as changes occur.

