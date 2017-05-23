City of Tyler to bring in 3rd party company to assess possible water infrastructure issues

The City of Tyler says a third party company will be coming in to assess issues with the water system.

Tyler Mayor Martin Hines says, the company Enprotec / Hibbs & Todd Inc., will hopefully come in this week to assess what repairs would be needed, if any, to correct the issues of stagnation.

The city says water sitting in the lines of the affected area in town due to low demand is what has caused disinfectant levels in the water to fall below the state required minimums, leading to the boil water notice and the free chlorine conversion process that is currently occurring.

It is day four of the boil water notice, but on Tuesday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sampled water at several different locations throughout the affected area, those samples were determined to be above the minimum level of disinfectant. The next step is for TCEQ to test bacteria levels in the water. Once all those samples are deemed to be compliant, the city will then be able to rescind the boil water notice.

The city is hoping that the boil water notice will be lifted by Wednesday morning. The city maintains that there is not a problem with the quality of the drinking water in Tyler and say they will continue to work towards making the necessary repairs on all of the water infrastructures to prevent future issues.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.