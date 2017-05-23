3 arrested in undercover operation for soliciting minors online in Gregg County

Three adult males have been arrested for online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct, according to an arrest warrant out of Gregg County.

Shane Jeffery Chapman, 32, of Hallsville, Johnny Houston Jr., 49, of Gilmer, and Joaquin Pineda, 29, of Henderson, were arrested on Monday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officials began an undercover investigation into a mobile dating application using the undercover persona of 15-year-old children.

The affidavit stated that Chapman communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover persona of a 15-year-old female child, via email and text. Chapman is accused of soliciting the "child" to meet for purposes of engaging in "deviant sexual activity." The defendant advised he would be arriving in a truck at the predetermined meeting location, in Longview.

The defendant was arrested upon arrival.



According to the affidavit, Chapman confessed in an interview to having communicated with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female child and to traveling to meet the "child" for sex.

Chapman was taken to the Gregg County Jail and charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct, and unlawful carry of a handgun. His bonds total $15,000.

According to the affidavit, Johnny Houston communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover agent, posing as a male 15-year-old child. Houston solicited the "male child" to meet for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. The defendant set up a predetermined meeting location in Longview and was arrested upon arrival.

The affidavit states that during an interview, Houston admitted to traveling to the predetermined meeting location for purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

Houston is currently in the Gregg County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct. His bond has been set at $10,000.

According to the affidavit, during a conversation that took place via the mobile dating application, Joaquin Pineda communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover persona of a 15-year-old male child. Pineda solicited the "male child" to meet for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. A predetermined meeting spot was set up in Longview. The defendant arrived and was arrested on site. Pineda declined to be interviewed by officials..

Pineda is currently in the Gregg County Jail and is charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct. His bond is set at $10,000.

