Whitehouse ISD welcomes new Director of Bands

Whitehouse ISD:

Welcome Tom Mensch as the Director of Bands for Whitehouse ISD!

Mr. Tom Mensch has joined the WISD team. Mensch will be stepping in as Director of Bands following long-time Director, Denny Whitley, who has decided to retire after 46 years in public education.

Mr. Mensch has had an active band career after being the Director at both Lamar High School and Robert E. Lee High School before leading the Tyler Junior College Band for 11 years. From there he became Minister of Instrumental Music at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Mr. Mensch says, "I am beyond blessed to be trusted with the legacy of my good friend, Denny Whitley. I cannot wait to begin working alongside my new colleagues here in Whitehouse and I covet all of your prayers as we begin a new era of making our best better here in this fantastic community."

Dr. Moran, WISD Superintendent commented, "Tom Mensch possesses an amazing ability to connect with students and as a professional musician and director. He will take our program to a new level, which is what we all desire. His track record speaks for itself and he is committed to continue the rich tradition of military marching bands in Whitehouse, Texas."