2 arrested on drug charges after Henderson Co. high speed chase

Two suspects were arrested on multiple drug charges after a high-speed chase through Henderson County early Tuesday morning.

Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse says narcotics investigators observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Farm-to-Market 804 and attempted to make contact when the vehicle sped off onto a dirt road.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, speeds reached 100 mph for several miles down county roads before the suspects were stopped on County Road 4704 in the Baxter area.

A search of the vehicle turned up a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine along with a second similar baggie, glass pipes, and what is believed to be illegal drugs, according to Hillhouse.

John Henry Smith, 17, of Larue and Cherith Mills, 18, of Athens were arrested on multiple drug charges.

“They were arrested for possession and evading arrest, and once at the jail Mills was found with even more of the drug on her,” Hillhouse said.

Smith was charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Mills was charged with possession, and she was also charged with bringing the drugs into the jail, according to Hillhouse.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.