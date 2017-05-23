Tuesday's Weather: Another chance for scattered showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! We're tracking a few showers and storms to our west that could move into East Texas by late morning if they hold together. Heavy rainfall is expected with a few of these storms, but nothing severe. Otherwise, we're cloudy and cool this morning with a few places dropping into the upper 50s. Another cold front moves through this afternoon. This will bring in another wave of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. Drier air moves in behind the front with gradually clearing skies overnight. Finally back to some sunshine for midweek! Becoming mostly sunny and nice for your Wednesday with high temperatures staying below average in the mid-70s. A quick warm up for the end of the week with more sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Friday. The holiday weekend looks mostly cloudy, warm and breezy at times. Expect chances for showers and storms by Sunday afternoon. A few showers could last into early Monday morning, with clearing clouds by Memorial Day afternoon.

