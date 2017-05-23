While baking isn't terribly hard, it's still nice to have a few recipes up one's sleeve that speed things up a bit. This cake recipe is one of those! It uses Greek yogurt and fresh blueberries for lots of flavor!

Blueberry-lemon Greek yogurt cake by Mama Steph



Ingredients:



1 box lemon cake mix

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons olive oil

2/3 cup milk or water

number of eggs called for on cake mix box

pint of blueberries

Method:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bundt pan with cooking spray, or use shortening and then flour the pans.

In mixer bowl, combine all ingredients except blueberries. Mix for about 30 seconds, then stop, scrape the bowl with a spatula, and then mix again for 2 minutes. Stop mixer, then fold berries in with spatula.



Pour the batter in the sprayed or greased pan, and bake for around 35 minutes. Test with a toothpick for doneness.

