Height: 6'1"

Weight: 145

Crime: Attempted Robbery

Emeka Spencer is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department, on a charge of felony attempted robbery.

They say back in the first week of October 2016, he assaulted a man and demanded his wallet on Bolton Street. That's right behind the Walmart on Highway 69.

If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2546.